Bills star LB Matt Milano carted off with leg injury during rough first quarter vs. Jags

The Buffalo Bills defense took a beating in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with multiple players exiting the game in the first quarter.

As the Jags marched downfield in a nine-play touchdown drive that opened the scoring in London, Bills star linebacker Matt Milano injured his leg and had to be helped off the field into the blue medical tent. His right leg got caught underneath a pile of players, and the injury was serious enough that he was carted into the locker room with an air cast enveloping his leg from ankle to the top of his thigh.

Matt Milano is helped off the field pic.twitter.com/6AIBEiVI27 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 8, 2023

The Bills announced Milano would not return shortly after he was carted off.

Milano wasn't the only player to get hurt. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones had to exit after injuring his pec during Jacksonville's opening drive, and he's questionable to return. Then injuries to other members of the defensive line began piling up. Cornerback Taron Johnson's right knee got banged up but he managed to stay in. Linebacker Leonard Floyd left briefly with an unspecified injury, but returned. Kingsley Jonathan left two different times with a right leg injury.

And to top all that off, the Bills defense got called for roughing the passer on Lawrence's TD throw to Zay Jones. With the Jags lined up on the one-yard line, they went for two points and running back Travis Etienne jogged in to put Jacksonville up 8-0 before the first quarter had ended.

Despite missing Milano and being generally bruised and sore, the Bills defense got a big stop early in the second quarter to hold the Jaguars to a field goal. Buffalo is still scoreless with two minutes left in the half, down 11-0 to Jacksonville.