Bill Belichick in attendance as girlfriend Jordon Hudson finishes third in Miss Maine USA pageant

Bill Belichick was in attendance at the Miss Maine USA pageant over the weekend as his girlfriend Jordon Hudson finished third.

Hudson, 24, finished a spot below where finished in 2024. Shelby Howell won the two-day competition this year.

The North Carolina coach, 73, was photographed in the first row on Saturday during the preliminary part of the two-day pageant that included the swimsuit competition and the evening gown competition. His attendance at the pageant came a day after North Carolina issued a statement saying that Hudson was still welcome at the school's football facilities following a podcast report that she had been banned.

Hudson and Belichick's relationship has garnered significant attention since they went public and that attention increased after a viral "CBS This Morning" interview that aired two weeks ago. In the interview, Hudson curtly interrupted after Belichick was asked how the two met.

They have said they met on a plane to Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021. Had Belichick simply relayed that story in response to the question from Tony Dokoupil, the interview would likely not have gone viral.

Hudson has taken on a significant role in Belichick’s affairs as he embarks on his first season as a college football head coach. Belichick was hired by North Carolina in December to replace Mack Brown and Hudson has served as a PR rep for the coach.

In a statement after the CBS interview aired, Belichick confirmed that he has both a "personal and professional" relationship with Hudson and that she was doing her job to ensure the interview "stayed on track." Her email signature has listed her as the COO of "Belichick Productions."