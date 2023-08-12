Bengals reportedly believe injured QB Joe Burrow will be ready for Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

The Cincinnati Bengals have been without their star QB Joe Burrow for a few weeks now as he recovers from a calf injury. But after the Bengals lost their first 2023 preseason game to the Green Bay Packers on Friday night, fans might be wondering: when will Burrow make his triumphant return?

We don't have an exact date yet, but we have a reported time frame: before Week 1.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave an update on Burrow on SportsCenter Saturday morning, and the Bengals reportedly believe he'll be 100% ready to go by Week 1.

"People I've talked to do believe that for Week 1, he'll be ready to go. That it would be hard for him to pass that up, that he's trying to prepare himself to play, but Zac Taylor has said it's probably going to be another several weeks," Fowler said via Bleacher Report. "They're taking this really slowly. It would be at least a mild surprise if he played in some of the preseason action, but we'll see if it shakes out or if that calf perks up. It's a calf strain, it's something that he can manage and he's slowly working his way back. Signs are pointing in the right direction. There's no major setback that I'm aware of."

Burrow sustained a calf strain on July 27 during a training camp. He was running during a play, then suddenly started hopping on his left leg and sat down on the grass. He was eventually carted off as a precaution.

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

Head coach Zac Taylor didn't share much info at the time, only saying that Burrow had suffered a calf injury and would be out "several weeks."

We haven't gotten much more from Taylor since then, though he did give an eight-word update on Burrow following the Bengals 36-19 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

"He's progressing as he should. Everything's been positive," Taylor said.

Ah yes, the vague and unhelpful head coach answer, a true classic. The NFL season is truly almost here.

Since Taylor isn't any help, let's check the tapes and see how Burrow actually looks. He was on the field before the game against Green Bay and did some running and throwing.

Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

My producer @laurachapnick getting this video of Joe Burrow throwing pic.twitter.com/9Spfx34J8a — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

He's running and throwing normally, just as a QB should. That's good news, even if Taylor won't discuss it or even confirm that Burrow still has legs.