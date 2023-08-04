Bears reportedly signing DE Yannick Ngakoue to one-year, $10.5 million deal

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Chicago Bears are making a major training camp signing.

The team has agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, one of the top remaining free agents on the board, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!