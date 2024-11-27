Battle over a logo: How NIL is changing the relationship between donors and universities

They are all quick to acknowledge that among a list of problems facing the world today — or even their favorite football team — the fate of Mississippi State’s old “Interlocking MSU” logo doesn’t rank particularly high.

Yet they are Bulldog supporters, locked in a rough year (2-9) heading into Saturday’s Egg Bowl as a nearly four-touchdown underdog against their rival, Ole Miss.

As such, they wistfully recall better times, such as the 1990s, when Jackie Sherrill — “Coach Jackie” — made them a regular in the top 20. Sherill’s teams wore the interlocking letters of M, S and U.

They want the logo back. They’ve gathered on message boards, created petitions and raised noise about it, whether out of nostalgia, out of preference, out of their own ideas about branding or, well, just because.

This is college football; it doesn’t have to make complete sense.

“Fan is short for fanatic,” noted Bulldog supporter Brian Martin, 38, of little Raleigh, Miss.

In the past, no one inside an athletic department would pay much attention, especially since the group is made up of everyday fans, neither massive nor monied. An AD could hear the suggestions/complaints and, if they chose, just ignore it.

After all, go try and tell Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones you think he should replace the silver star and … well, you wouldn’t even get a meeting.

You’re the fan. I’m the owner.

This is a new era in college athletics, though, one in which schools are begging fans to not just renew their seats or even donate to a facility upgrade. They are asked to contribute money to “collectives” — the Bulldog Initiative, in this case — to directly pay the actual players.

The relationship feels different. It’s not that Martin and his fellow “interlocking letters” devotees think they own the team … but, then again, if they are helping pay the “employees”, isn’t it kind of like they own the team?

“You are asking me to fund the roster,” Martin notes.

The “Interlocking MSU” logo was replaced in 2004 by what is called the “Banner M” logo. The Banner M remains for the institution as a whole — a long-term attempt to brand the university not just among football fans, but to potential students and stand out from other “MSUs” such as Michigan State or Missouri State.

“We are just a small part of the university,” athletic director Zac Selmon said.

The “State Script” logo — basically State written in cursive — has been used on the football helmet since 2023. The interlocking MSU, however, made an appearance at a special 25th anniversary game for the 1998 Bulldogs that reached the SEC title game.

That got a group of small, but quite passionate fans, excited.

“A lot of fans don’t care about the logo,” said Isaac Sparks, 28, of Mathison, Miss. “The ones that do overwhelmingly favor the ‘Interlocking MSU’ though.”

The school isn’t budging; you don’t just switch up brand building plans on a whim, although Selmon said he would “continue to listen and when we can connect the dots and showcase history” in a “purposeful way” then who knows?

Regardless of the details or outcome, we have an intriguing moment — and tangential debate — of the NIL era.

Does a fan get more of a say if, rather than donating to a new locker room that might take years to complete, you now give a more “active dollar” that pays the quarterback?

“It’s throwing a bone to the people you are asking to donate to NIL so you can buy the players,” Sparks said. “It’s more expensive than ever to be a fan.”

Selmon, who took over as the AD 18 months ago, met with Sparks for 45 minutes to discuss the issue, an opportunity Sparks greatly appreciated. That alone was something that might not have occurred in the past.

“He didn’t have to do that,” Sparks said. “He’s been put in a tough spot.”

Selmon said he was happy to do it. He tries to listen, if not meet, with all constituents, including grassroots fans. This is MSU after all, not some massive department such as Ohio State or Georgia.

“I came up on the fundraising side,” said Selmon, who previously worked at Oklahoma and North Carolina, “so I’ve always been about personal relationships and listening to people. I’ll always filter that with how it aligns with the long-term goals of the athletic department and our values as a whole.

“Isaac has great passion for Mississippi State,” Selmon continued. “His research was really good. I think we both left there thinking we are on the same team.”

There was a similar movement this fall at the University of Arkansas. A group of fans yearned for the return of the so-called “Slobberin’ Hog” Razorback logo that was used during the glory days of the basketball program under coaches Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson, who led them to the 1993 national title.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek posed a challenge in October, asking them to raise $500,000 in a 24 hour period for the school’s NIL Collective. If they did it, the money would be matched by a single donor. For that $1 million total, the Slobberin’ Hog would return to the center court of Bud Walton Arena. The money was drummed up with time to spare.

“HOG YEAH,” Yurachek wrote on social media when the goal was hit. “Center court logo [was] added this morning as promised.”

If nothing else, the perspective of the fans, even smaller donors, has changed. Just getting a voice is important when they are asked to fork over more and more money.

“It makes you feel like you are truly involved in the university,” Martin said.

Selmon and modern athletic directors want that. In the end, someone has to make a decision, but in the relentless battle for money, you need everyone pulling the rope. The so-called little guy can matter as much as the millionaire.

“This is the passion that drew me to come [work for] Mississippi State,” Selmon said. “This state and this fan base, they come from all walks of life and they love the Bulldogs. It’s what makes the place special.”

Even especially passionate about their old logo.