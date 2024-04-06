Attempted murder charge against LSU RB Trey Holly rejected by grand jury

LSU running back Trey Holly (25) carries for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

A grand jury decided on Friday to not charge LSU running back Trey Holly with attempted second-degree murder after he was arrested in connection with a February shooting in Union Parish, Louisiana.

Holly, a redshirt freshman, was charged by the grand jury with one felony count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality.

According to his attorney, Holly will plead not guilty.

"We look forward to trial before a fair and impartial jury in Union Parish after which I am confident that a verdict of not guilty will be returned," attorney Mike Small said in a press release.

Holly was suspended indefinitely by LSU and has not taken part in spring practice with the Tigers.

"I have been falsely identified, accused, and arrested," Holly wrote in a Feb. 17 post on X. "I am 100% innocent and the people that know me know this is not my character at all. I was not involved in the incident at all."

According to the Farmerville Police Department, on Feb. 9 a women was left in critical condition after being shot three times. A man was also shot once in his lower leg. Both survived their injuries.

A police investigation determined that three different shooters fired multiple rounds.

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of an altercation at the apartment complex.

Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season, recording 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.