Astros P Justin Verlander to begin 2024 season on injured list with shoulder issue

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Five ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros will be without Justin Verlander for the start of the 2024 season as he will be heading to the injured list.

Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that the 41-year-old pitcher needs more time to build up from a shoulder issue that caused a delay to Verlander's start to spring training.

"He's doing well, but we're running out of days and won't be able to build him up to start the regular season," Espada said, via MLB.com's Brian McTaggert.

Espada noted that Verlander's IL trip is not due to any sort of setback in his recovery.

As Verlander continues preparing for the 2024 season, he threw 60 pitches during a bullpen session on Sunday.

The Astros begin the season at home on March 28 against the New York Yankees. When Verlander said last month that his recovery was behind schedule, he did not know then if his availability for Opening Day would be in jeopardy as it was "too far down the road."

"I guess my body doesn't respond the same at 40 as it did at 25, so I'm a couple of weeks behind," Verlander said in February. "Let's see how things go. If it ends up a little late, it's a little late. If it's on time, it's on time. I'm not trying to rush."

Verlander is in the second year of a two-year, $86.76 million deal he signed in 2022 with the New York Mets. The three-time Cy Young Award winner missed the first five weeks of last season with a shoulder strain. He was re-acquired by the Astros via trade in August.

The Mets may not longer employ Verlander, but they have an interest in his health. As part of the trade to Houston, the Mets agreed to pay $25 million of his 2024 salary and half of his $35 million salary in 2025. Verlander has a player option for 2025, but that only vests if he pitches 140 innings this season, which would put the Mets on the hook for half of the salary payments next year.