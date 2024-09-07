Arkansas fumbles away upset over No. 16 Oklahoma State after forcing double overtime

Oklahoma State cornerback Kale Smith (10) returns a interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala) (Mitch Alcala/AP)

In an unexpectedly wild Week 2 matchup, No. 16-ranked Oklahoma State outlasted Arkansas to win 39-31 in double overtime. The Razorbacks started strong, but the Cowboys marched back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, and eventually win after multiple overtime periods.

Arkansas, who was expected to sit at the bottom of the SEC, didn't look that way on Saturday. The Razorbacks got off to a fast start, getting two touchdowns in the first quarter off of running back Ja'quinden Jackson.

Oklahoma State followed it up with a pick-six from cornerback Kale Smith to put points on the board. But it didn't take long for Arkansas to respond again, with Jackson getting his third touchdown of the day.

In the third quarter, a called-back touchdown and a field goal for the Cowboys was followed by a key Arkansas fumble was recovered by Oklahoma State, opening the door, but the Cowboys had to settle for another field goal, bringing the score to 21-13.

Arkansas' missed field goal attempt and muffed punt return gave Oklahoma State a lucky break as the Cowboys were able to recover their own punt. With the ball suddenly back in their hands — and with great field possession — OSU quarterback Alan Bowman was able to get an easy pass for the touchdown. A successful extra point tied the game, 21-all.

The Cowboys then got a huge stop on defense, forcing Arkansas to turn over on downs. From there, Bowman threw a massive 64-yard flea flicker to fullback Jake Schultz to push OSU down the field. Receiver Brennan Presley ran in for another touchdown to take the 28-21 lead.

But the Razorbacks fought back, getting a touchdown in less than two minutes off a wide-open pass to tight end Luke Hasz, tying things up at 28-28.

With the final minutes, Oklahoma State were in dangerous position after Bowman got a big 36-yard throw to Presley. But Bowman's choice to taunt the Arkansas sideline after the throw proved costly, pushing the ball from the six to the 21.

The Cowboys were eventually forced to fourth-and-four with less than two minutes left, but their attempts to waste time were ruined by the officials' call to re-add several seconds, and a false start penalty that stopped the clock just under a minute — much to OSU coach Mike Gundy's visible frustration.

Oklahoma State's 38-yard field goal attempt from kicker Logan Ward gave the Cowboys the 31-28 lead.

Arkansas marched down the field with the remaining seconds, getting within field goal range with only 11 seconds remaining. In the final seconds, the Razorbacks made the risky decision not to spike the ball, but kicker Kyle Ramsey was able to successfully get the 45-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.

Arkansas started with the ball, but were stopped by the Cowboys' defense. On third-and-13, quarterback Taylen Green was sacked, setting the Razorbacks up for a last-ditch field goal attempt, but Ramsey missed the 46-yard field goal.

OSU's overtime drive didn't go much better, as the Razorbacks stopped the Cowboys and forced them to go for a field goal on fourth-and-9. Ward, who had been so clutch earlier in the game, missed the 41-yard attempt and forced the game to go to double overtime.

The Cowboys got the ball first for the second overtime, initially struggling to move the ball, but a unnecessary roughness penalty on Arkansas moved Oklahoma State into the red zone. Bowman was able to get the ball to star running back Ollie Gordon II twice — once for the touchdown, and once for the two-point conversion — to take the lead. Arkansas got close to returning the favor, but couldn't get the final yard on fourth-and-1 to keep the game going.

Despite the loss, Arkansas' first two games have been a strong showing, particularly for disgraced former head coach and current offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Under Petrino, the Razorbacks have been relatively efficient in the red zone, buoyed by Jackson, who finished with 24 carries for 149 yards. However, there are certainly some wrinkles to iron out, with a handful of messy fumbles and mistakes threatening Arkansas' success as the game went on.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, survives by the skin of its teeth. Although the Cowboys did not end up with the loss, the game was initially reminiscent of last year, when OSU suffered a humiliating 33-7 loss to Southern Alabama in Week 2. Luckily for the Cowboys, though, they stay 2-0 heading into Week 3.