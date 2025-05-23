Are you sneezing more than ever? Blame climate change, experts say.

You're sneezing. You're sniffling. And it really feels like your springtime allergies are just so much worse this year. You're not alone in feeling that way — nor is it all in your head. There are good reasons why allergies are hitting people harder this year, and experts say it has to do with the larger amount of pollen that's in the air because of climate change.

Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is a condition that occurs when your immune system overreacts to allergens like pollen, dust or pet dander, and it affects between 10% to 30% of people worldwide. In the spring, pollen is the biggest culprit of allergy symptoms.

As temperatures warm, trees like oaks, maples, bayberries and pines, as well as different types of grasses and other plants, begin to release large amounts of pollen. This burst can overwhelm immune systems that are sensitive to pollen.

Allergy specialist Dr. Ron Saff, an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the Florida State University College of Medicine, told Yahoo News to "think of these pollen grains as little cannonballs." The wind then takes these pollen cannonballs into the nasal cavities, the sinuses and the eyes. When these little pollen cannonballs explode, they cause the cells to "release histamine and all kinds of inflammatory mediators." That's what causes the classic symptoms of allergies, such as sneezing and itchy, watery eyes and a runny nose.

"It depends on where you live, and every part of the country has different allergenic trees,” Saff said. “So what's making patients miserable with allergies in north Florida isn’t necessarily the same thing that's causing people to suffer in places like New York.”

But no matter what part of the country you live in, things are getting worse, Saff explained.

“Patients are suffering from more allergy symptoms, and that's a reflection of global warming with global climate change,” he said. “The trees are tricked into thinking it’s an earlier spring because the temperatures are warmer, and that causes the trees to pollinate earlier. They also pollinate longer into the pollination season. So we're seeing a slow, gradual increase in the amount of allergies across the United States and in many parts of the world.”

Horticulturist and author Thomas Ogren told Yahoo that "climate change is making the seasons longer," meaning that certain plants that are allergenic, such as juniper trees, are blooming more than once a year. Others are staying in bloom for an extended period of time, making allergy season "five, six or seven weeks longer," he explained.

There’s another factor making allergies worse too, Ogren said. In urban areas, pollen interacts with pollutant particulate, making the pollen grain “explode into little, tiny particles.” And because they’re so small, they can “be inhaled very deeply” in the lungs, which can cause asthma.

What can we do to mitigate our allergies?

While we don't have direct control over the pollination cycles of the nature around us, experts previously told Yahoo that there are ways to mitigate our exposure. Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network, said it's important to avoid going outside during peak allergy time, like the early morning. Dr. Tania Elliott, allergist, immunologist and chief medical officer at Nectar Allergy, noted that changing your clothes as soon as you come home from a day outside can also help.

“Don't wear shoes in the house and, if possible, shower in the evenings to wash off any pollen that's gotten in your hair,” she explained. You should also skip hair spray: it can make pollen stick to your hair.

While a spring breeze can feel refreshing, it can also carry pollen and other allergens into your home. To keep allergy symptoms at bay, it’s better to keep windows closed and use your air conditioner instead — just make sure its filter is clean and working properly.