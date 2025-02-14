Are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders' draft stocks FALLING already? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Charles Robinson are back for another edition of Inside Coverage as we turn the page on the NFL season and head towards the draft. But first they question how the Kansas City Chiefs demoralizing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles affects their future. They also explore if other AFC contenders like the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills should take a page out of the Eagles’ book and beef up their defensive lines.

Then they shift focus to the NFL Draft and take a look at whether the draft stock of University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado quarterback Shedder Sanders is falling. They move on to speculate on the futures of some veteran quarterbacks who may be on the move this offseason including Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers.

(00:55) - Do Chiefs need to rethink things after Super Bowl loss?

(23:00) - Is the 2025 QB class slipping already?

(40:00) - Will the Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

(47:35) - Offseason QB changes: Stafford first domino to fall?

