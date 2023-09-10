AP Top 25: Texas moves to No. 4 after 10-point win at Alabama

Texas moved into the top five of the AP Top 25 after beating Alabama on Saturday night.

The Longhorns jumped up seven spots to No. 4 after a convincing 34-24 win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Alabama dropped seven spots from No. 3 to No. 10 after the loss.

Georgia remained No. 1 after beating Ball State while Michigan stayed at No. 2 after a win over UNLV. Florida State is now at No. 3 while USC is at No. 5 after a huge win over Stanford.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Texas

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Duke

22. Miami

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa