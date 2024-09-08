Anthony Richardson unleashes a breathtaking throw for a 60-yard touchdown

Everyone knows that the Anthony Richardson experience will be a thrill ride. If his first touchdown throw of this season didn't excite you, you might need to check your pulse.

Richardson, the second-year quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, has one of the best arms in the league. And he showed it off in the first quarter of the season opener. Richardson stumbled in the pocket, then off his back foot from his own 32-yard line he threw deep to Alec Pierce. Very deep.

Pierce caught the pass at about the Houston Texans' 2-yard line. In the air, that's about a 66-yard throw, and Richardson didn't have a chance to get properly set. Officially it was a 60-yard touchdown.

Wow.

It won't all be great with Richardson. Earlier in the game against the Texans he missed badly on a fourth-and-1 pass. But the highlights are going to be amazing. He had his first one of the season early on against the Texans.