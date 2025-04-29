Anthony Edwards shines against Lakers, Knicks get controversial win and Damian Lillard's scary injury

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and J.A. Adande praise Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on their game 4 win over the Los Angeles Lakers while also pointing out some mistakes JJ Redick may have made.

Next, Vince and J.A. react to the Knicks and Clippers last second losses and if the Golden State Warriors are a true contender if they eliminate the Houston Rockets.

Later, Vince and J.A. unpack the unfortunate injury news for Damian Lillard and how it will impact the Milwaukee Bucks organization moving forward.

(2:40) Anthony Edwards leads Wolves to win over Lakers

(17:26) Knicks get controversial win against Pistons

(16:02) Jalen Brunson’s foul baiting

(27:25) Could the Clippers beat the Thunder?

(29:22) Clippers vs. Nuggets living up to billing

(35:54) Steph Curry, Warriors get win without Jimmy Butler

(46:25) Damian Lillard tears achilles

(54:35) What Dame’s injury means for Bucks organization

