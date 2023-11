MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Aug 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports - 21461647 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Los Angeles Angels are hiring Ron Washington, 71, as their new manager, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The club decided to move on from Phil Nevin at the end of this season.

