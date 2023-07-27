Angels get White Sox P Lucas Giolito at trade deadline after reportedly deciding to keep Shohei Ohtani

If you aren't going to trade Shohei Ohtani, you might as well start buying at the trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Angels traded for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez, the team announced Wednesday. Going back to the White Sox will be prospects Edgar Quero, a catcher, and Ky Bush, a pitcher.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired RHP Lucas Giolito and RHP Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league LHP Ky Bush and C Edgar Quero. pic.twitter.com/Q6pdZ9MKve — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 27, 2023

