Andrew Luck, enjoying retirement, reports to Niners postgame dressed as his own Civil War meme

Andrew Luck might be out of the NFL, but that doesn't mean he can't have a little fun on "Thursday Night Football."

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, who is entering Year 5 of retirement after hanging up his cleats at age 29, reported for duty in full Civil War regalia after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants on Thursday, a callback to the Captain Andrew Luck meme that developed its own online persona during his playing days.

This might be the most random postgame appearance we've ever seen from an athlete, but we're also not complaining:

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you, Andrew Luck. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/VfC2XwQYqZ — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 22, 2023

The man really does looks like a man taken straight out of the Battle of Gettysburg, right down to the unkempt facial hair. The Twitter account at the center of the meme, @CaptAndrewLuck, became a fixture on social media after Colts games during Luck's career, with its 1800s-tinged recaps of the day's battles. It was more entertaining than the actual social media accounts of most athletes.

Luck really leaned into the character, to the delight of his hosts:

Andrew Luck dressed as Captain Andrew Luck "Been great, the war is over" pic.twitter.com/0FXR8GjlqO — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 22, 2023

Luck has made sporadic public appearances since his shock retirement in 2019 after four years of persistent injuries. As far as we know, he had previously spoken on camera only twice, once in an ESPN appearance alongside Robert Griffin III ahead of last year's College Football Playoff championship game at his old stomping ground of Lucas Oil Stadium and another during a football game at his alma mater Stanford.

By all accounts, Luck has been enjoying his retirement, and judging from his appearance Thursday, he's starting to really enjoy it. And that's good, because the whole point of his retirement was that football was bringing him more pain than joy.

Since retiring, Luck and his wife Nicole have welcomed two daughters, with Luck taking up "full-time daddy duty." At least when he's not defending the republic.