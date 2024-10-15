The All-Breakout Team, Most Improved Candidates, and Joel Embiid's Absence with Dan Titus

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Yahoo Sports fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus to analyze his All-Breakout team before the 2024-2025 season.

Additionally, on today's show, they react to news around the league during the preseason. They highlight Donte DiVincenzo's contentious game against his former team, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball finally returning, the expectation for Joel Embiid to miss most of the 76ers preseason, and the emergence of Suns rookie Ryan Dunn.

Lastly, Kevin wraps up the show by answering listener questions ranging from the Lakers rotation to the start of his sports media career.

(1:10) Donte DiVincenzo's heated matchup with the Knicks

(7:10) The return of Lonzo Ball

(9:02) How good are the 76ers without Joel Embiid?

(15:52) Ryan Dunn is an emerging weapon for the Suns

(22:09) Dan Titus's All-Breakout Team

(52:19) Mailbag Questions

