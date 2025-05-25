Alex Palou wins 2025 Indianapolis 500 for fifth win in season's first six races

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Alex Palou, driver of the #10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, races during the NTT IndyCar Series109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Alex Palou continued his incredibly dominant IndyCar Series season with his first Indianapolis 500 win.

Palou passed Marcus Ericsson entering Turn 1 with 14 laps to go and held off Ericsson, David Malukas and Pato O’Ward the rest of the way. Ericsson lifted into the corner behind two lapped cars when Palou passed him and left a gap for the two-time IndyCar champion.

ALEX PALOU TO THE LEAD AT INDY! pic.twitter.com/jcx7qmNW66 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 25, 2025

The victory is Palou’s fifth in six races in 2025. After winning the 2023 and 2024 IndyCar titles, Palou is even better in 2025. The only race of the season he didn’t win was the Long Beach Grand Prix. And Palou was second to Kyle Kirkwood in that event.