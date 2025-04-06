Alex Ovechkin's record goal: Sports world reacts to NHL star's milestone, including Michael Phelps asking 'Is 1,000 a possibility?'

Washington Capitals v New York Islanders ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against the New York Islanders to become the NHL all-time goals leader at UBS Arena on April 06, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin set what was once believed to be an unbreakable sports milestone, overtaking Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record in NHL history on Sunday.

Ovechkin, 39, scored the 895th goal of his career at the 12:34 mark of the second period versus the New York Islanders, taking a pass from Tom Wilson and rocketing a shot past goaltender Ilya Sorokin. The game stopped while the historic occasion was celebrated with congratulations from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and "The Great One," whose record Ovechkin broke.

"They say records are made to be broken," Gretzky said during the on-ice ceremony, "but I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that."

Social media quickly filled up with observations and reactions to Ovechkin's historic achievement. The NHL noted that longtime Capitals broadcaster Joe Beninati called Ovechkin's first career goal and was on the mic for No. 895 as well.

Videos from the scene included the puck from Ovechkin's goal being authenticated for posterity by Capitals equipment manager Brock Myles, who's held that job for 19 years.

The NHL also played a congratulatory video for Ovechkin featuring messages from a variety of athletes and celebrities, including LeBron James, Simone Biles, Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, Derek Jeter, Mark Messier, Sidney Crosby, Jeremy Roenick, Katie Ledecky, Cody Rhodes and fellow Washington, D.C. sports star Jayden Daniels.

"Is a thousand a possibility?"" asked Michael Phelps.

Did anything even happen in sports unless the "ArtButMakeItSports" account registered the moment with an amazingly quick artistic equivalent?

Another of D.C.'s sports teams, the Washington Nationals, noted the occasion with an image of Ovechkin throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. Additionally, the team played video of the goal on the scoreboard at Nationals Park, which started a loud ovation and "OVI!" chant among the fans at the ballpark.

The PGA Tour also congratulated Ovechkin, replaying a clip of the 20-year veteran making a hole-in-one during the first round of golf he ever played. Some people just have a natural talent for getting the ball or puck exactly where it's supposed to go.

Social media being what it is, some couldn't resist making some jokes, though not at Ovechkin's expense.

And staying true to the home team, the Islanders' X account simply noted that the Capitals had scored to cut their lead to 2-1.

That wasn't wrong, of course. But context is everything.

