Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper top first round of MLB All-Star voting

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs up the first base line after grounding into a double play that resulted in an RBI in the bottom of the third inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images) (Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

The votes are in for the first round of MLB All-Star voting, with fans selecting which players will be finalists for the All-Star game on July 16.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper led the first round of voting with more than three million votes each. As the top vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively, Judge and Harper earn automatic All-Star berths at their positions.

Judge led all voting with 3,425,309 votes, and will officially attend his sixth All-Star game. Judge edged out teammate and fellow outfielder Juan Soto to take the top spot in the AL.

Harper, meanwhile, earned 3,277,920 votes to lead the NL and earn his spot. The selection makes Harper an eight-time All-Star.

For the second round, the top two players at each position, based on votes, will move on to the next round of voting. With Judge and Harper's selection, only four AL outfielders are finalists, while the NL first base position is officially filled.

The second phase of voting begins on June 30. Vote totals are reset for the second round of voting, so first-round votes do not carry over.

Pitchers and reserves will be choosen through a mixture of "Player Ballot" choices and selections from the Commissioner's Office. There will be 23 pitchers and reserves in total for each team. All-Star rosters will be announced July 7.

All-Star weekend will take place from July 13-16, including the Home Run Derby on July 15 and the All-Star Game on July 16.

Here is the full list of finalists:

American League

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (2,791,952); Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (1,429,732)

First base: Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles (2,296,697); Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (1,976,645)

Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (1,976,539); Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (1,484,537)

Third base: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians (2,336,628); Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles (1,483,679)

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (2,664,120); Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (1,417,629)

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (1,582,813); Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles (1,222,497)

Outfield: Juan Soto, New York Yankees (3,000,121); Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians (1,723,074); Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles (1,478,034); Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (1,426,948)

National League

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (2,314,000); J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies (1,837,442)

Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks (1,853,424); Luis Arraez, San Diego Padres (1,760,593)

Third base: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies (3,175,134); Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (991,703)

Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,425,030); Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies (1,878,159)

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,777,173); Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies (1,508,216)

Outfield: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres (2,559,897); Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (2,307,430); Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,134,971); Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (2,054,316); Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies (1,677,297); Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies (1,487,234)