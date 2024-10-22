Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets reportedly agree to 4-year, $133 million extension

DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Aaron Gordon (32) of the Denver Nuggets points to the bench after knocking down a three pointer against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

Aaron Gordon has locked down a new deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Gordon and the Nuggets agreed to a four-year, $133 million contract extension on Monday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Aaron Gordon’s new deal comes via opting in on his $23 million salary for 2025-26, then three additional years at his maximum salary plus bonuses. Total of $133M. A key member of Denver’s 2023 championship team is now locked in long term. https://t.co/M7x2coMJJm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2024

Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season with the Nuggets, who he helped to their first championship in 2023. The 29-year-old was first selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 4 overall pick in 2014. He spent his first six seasons in the league there before he was dealt to Denver in 2021.

Gordon had two years left on his four-year, $86.6 million deal he first signed with the Nuggets in 2022. As part of his new extension, Gordon opted into the player option on his current deal that will pay him just shy of $23 million during the 2025-26 campaign. He will then be paid the maximum amount through the rest of his new deal to hit the total value of $133 million over the following three seasons.

Gordon's deal was one of several contract extensions that were made across the league on Monday, which was the deadline for the rookie class of 2021 to agree to contract extensions. Among those to agree to new deals include, Alperen Şengün and Rockets teammate Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Jalen Suggs (Magic), Franz Wagner (Magic), Moses Moody (Warriors), Trey Murphy III (Pelicans), Corey Kispert (Wizards) and Jalen Johnson (Hawks).

The Nuggets went 57-25 last season, but they were knocked out of the playoffs in the Western Conference semifinals one year after they won their first ever NBA title. They will open the season on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.