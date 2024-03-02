49ers reportedly hiring ex-Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, but not as new defensive coordinator

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on from the sideline against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has a new gig with the San Francisco 49ers, but he won't be joining the team as its new defensive coordinator.

According to multiplereports, Nick Sorensen, who was the 49ers' defensive pass game specialist and nickel cornerbacks coach has been promoted to oversee the defense. He replaces Steve Wilks, who was fired on Feb. 14 after only one season in charge.

Staley, meanwhile, will be joining Kyle Shanahan's staff as assistant head coach. He will be replacing Anthony Lynn, who left the 49ers to join the Washington Commanders' as their run game coordinator and running backs coach.

Staley was the Chargers' head coach for parts of three seasons before he was dismissed in December. Before moving to Los Angeles, his previous NFL experience saw him as outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. He was the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator for the 2020 season before he was hired by the Chargers.

The defensive-heavy experience on Staley's resume is somewhat different than what the 49ers' do, but earlier this week during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that wouldn't be an issue in their consideration for hiring him.

"He's a really bright dude," Lynch said. "We have an open mind, but we do know there's certain core principles that we're going to always be on the defensive side. ... I wouldn't rule him out because of that."