4-star Pitt signee Mason Alexander killed in car crash

Pitt signee Mason Alexander was killed in a car crash on Saturday night. He was 18 years old.

Alexander, a four-star cornerback recruit in the class of 2025, was the passenger in a car that crashed around 9 p.m. ET in a suburb of Indianapolis. Per the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton was in a BMW that had tried to pass a car on a two-lane road.

"This maneuver was attempted just before the hillcrest. Upon coming over the hill, the BMW saw the Toyota traveling north and realized a crash was imminent," the HCSO said in a news release.

Police said the BMW pulled to the right to avoid hitting the Toyota and then over corrected, resulting in the vehicle rotating and driving off the east side of the road. The Toyota veered off the east of the road to try and avoid the crash and ended up hitting a mailbox.

Police said the BMW slid through the grass and hit a tree, resulting in the BMW catching on fire.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement about Alexander's death Sunday morning. Alexander was an early-enrollee at Pitt in January.

"I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher or coach ever wants to get — the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life," Narduzzi wrote. "Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander's passing. Mason had just enrolled at Pitt in January following his early graduation from Indiana's Hamilton Southeastern High School. Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us. Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family. He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason's many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers."

Alexander starred at Hamilton Southeastern High School. He committed to Pitt over the summer after an official visit and signed with the school in the December early signing period. Alexander was the No. 6 prospect in the state of Indiana and the No. 35 cornerback in the country.