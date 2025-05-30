2025 Stanley Cup Final odds: Florida Panthers favored against Edmonton Oilers

The Florida Panthers are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, but to do so they'll have to beat a familiar foe in the Edmonton Oilers.

The two teams faced off in last year's Stanley Cup Final, and the Panthers won the series with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in Game 7. Florida entered as a small -140 favorite over Edmonton last year.

This season, the margin entering the series between the two teams is even smaller, as BetMGM opened the Panthers as -115 favorites and the Oilers at -105.

Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round in six games, the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round in five games and the Dallas Stars in the conference finals in five games. Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is searching for his first Stanley Cup.

Florida beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the opening round, the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in Round 2 and the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the conference finals.

Game 1 will be at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on TNT.