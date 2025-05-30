2025 Stanley Cup Final odds: Florida Panthers favored against Edmonton Oilers

By Ben Fawkes, Yahoo Sports

The Florida Panthers are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, but to do so they'll have to beat a familiar foe in the Edmonton Oilers.

The two teams faced off in last year's Stanley Cup Final, and the Panthers won the series with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in Game 7. Florida entered as a small -140 favorite over Edmonton last year.

This season, the margin entering the series between the two teams is even smaller, as BetMGM opened the Panthers as -115 favorites and the Oilers at -105.

Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round in six games, the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round in five games and the Dallas Stars in the conference finals in five games. Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is searching for his first Stanley Cup.

Florida beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the opening round, the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in Round 2 and the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the conference finals.

Game 1 will be at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on TNT.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!