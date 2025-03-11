2025 NFL free agency: Aaron Rodgers, Mekhi Becton among best players available

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Teams have moved quickly these past few days, and most of the top players in NFL free agency are already off the board. Or at least have agreed to deals, which can't be signed until the new league year starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

That doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent still left for your team to sign. Here are the 10 best available players still out there.

1. Eagles G Mekhi Becton

Becton blossomed last season. The former Jets first-round draft pick had a strong season at guard for the Super Bowl champion Eagles, starting every game and helping Saquon Barkley get to 2,000 yards rushing. The 363-pound Becton ranked 20th among guards in Pro Football Focus' grades last season.

2. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

We haven't heard definitively if Rodgers wants to play. If he does, there will be interest from teams even as he's set to turn 42 in December. Rodgers played pretty well late last season and while he's no longer at an MVP level, he'll be better than some other starting QBs around the league in Week 1.

3. Bills WR Amari Cooper

Cooper was hurt with the Bills and maybe that's why he was not a big part of the offense, with 297 yards in eight games. He will be 31 in June but had a 1,250-yard season in 2023 and has been consistently productive. Teams have to figure out if 2024 was the first sign of a major slide.

4. Texans WR Stefon Diggs

Houston oddly restructured Diggs' deal right after trading for him, allowing him to become a free agent this year. Unfortunately for Diggs, he tore his ACL in Week 8. That injury, coupled with his age (he'll turn 32 in November) makes him a risky signing despite his productive past.

5. Chargers DE Joey Bosa

Bosa is one of the bigger names on the list, but his age (turns 30 in July) and injury history can't be ignored. A variety of injuries have limited him to 28 games and 14 sacks the past three seasons. Still, he's a valuable player if he can stay healthy.

6. Bears WR Keenan Allen

Allen's trade to Chicago last spring didn't turn out like he or the Bears had hoped, with 70 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns and a struggle to fit into the offense overall. Allen turns 33 next month but is still a good route runner and can beat man or zone coverage.

7. Vikings OT Cam Robinson

Robinson was up and down after a midseason trade to Minnesota, which in fairness to him wasn't the most talented line to join in the first place. He turns 30 in October and is looking for one more big payday, and can be a positive contributor.

8. Lions G Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler started 16 games last season for the Lions and is just one year removed from his only career Pro Bowl in 2023. He just turned 35, but there's value in adding him to a team's line.

9. Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel Jr. is coming off a shoulder injury that knocked him out of most of the 2024 season. Still, he's just 25 years old, experienced and is a good tackler with strong closing speed. Some team in need of upgrading their DB room is going to pay him.

10. Jaguars TE Evan Engram

The two-time Pro Bowler turns 31 before the season and battled injuries last year, but he can bring a strong contested catch presence and route-running ability to an offense.