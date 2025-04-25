2025 NFL Draft: Giants take QB Jaxson Dart, which was possibly tipped a night earlier by GM Joe Schoen's son

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Giants trading back into the first round to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart 25th overall was a surprise for a lot of people in the 2025 NFL Draft, but not for a certain group of Instagram users.

The night before the first round of the draft, an Instagram account reportedly belonging to Carson Schoen, the teenage son of Giants general manager Joe Schoen posted a Dart highlight reel to its story. The account was later set to private, but not before the signal reached other corners of the internet.

If the account indeed belonged to Schoen's son, the post could have simply been a statement of personal preference. But it was hard to ignore when the Giants paid their way back to the podium and wrote Dart's name on the card.

apparently Giants GM Joe Schoen’s son posted a Jaxson Dart highlight reel on IG this NFL Draft eve…



and then set his account to private pic.twitter.com/dsxyXDhGPn — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 24, 2025

Bizarrely, this isn't the only time the son of a New York NFL team's leadership has popped up in some serious decision-making in the past year. Who can forget the time it was reported that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson's sons helped nix a trade due to a player's low Madden rating?

In exchange for the 25th pick, the Giants sent the Houston Texans a second-round pick (No. 34 overall), a third-round pick (No. 99 overall) and a 2026 third round pick. They used the No. 3 overall pick on Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter earlier in the draft, then picked up a potential franchise QB 22 picks later.

The move gives a New York a full stocked quarterback room after its free agent deals with likely starter Russell Wilson and likely back-up Jameis Winston, plus past back-up Tommy DeVito. With two recently signed veterans ahead of him, Dart is likely looking at a full development year as a rookie.

However this works out, the Giants can clearly say they got their guy, despite a rather public tipping of the hand.