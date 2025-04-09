2025 NFL Draft: Teams hunting for a playmaker — who will select Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and more?

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 28: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) readies to put his helmet on before the football game between BYU Cougars and Colorado Buffalos on December 28, 2024, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New England Patriots

I like the signing of Stefon Diggs by the New England Patriots but merely adding a 31-year-old wide receiver coming off an ACL tear isn’t enough. The team cannot walk into Week 1 without adding more competition at the wide receiver position to help Drake Maye.

If Travis Hunter is somehow available at the fourth pick, something that’s looking less likely by the day, New England should run up the card and have him grow as a full-time wideout. Since that’s unlikely to be a reality, I’d love to see New England add another perimeter option on Day 2, where they have a second and two third-rounders. I’m not willing to completely write off their 2023 rookies, even if Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker had about as discouraging of rookie seasons as possible, but we need to add insurance and competition.

Don’t rule out some additions at other spots for New England, as well. Mike Vrabel and this coaching staff are not the same group that signed off on Rhamondre Stevenson’s extension or Antonio Gibson’s free-agent deal. Neither is safe in a deep running back class. And while Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are back for another round at tight end, they aren’t long-term solutions.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have the weakest running back depth chart in the league. After featuring one of the least efficient running games in the NFL last season, they merely added Raheem Mostert in free agency. Mostert is a change-of-pace back at best, and he took a step back last season with the Dolphins. Las Vegas could be the Ashton Jeanty landing spot at the sixth-overall pick or they could kick the can down to Day 2 in a strong class of running backs. Either path is justifiable.

Their hole at the X-receiver is as gaping as the running back spot. Jakobi Meyers is a criminally underrated slot/flanker and Brock Bowers might already be the best pass-catching tight end in the sport. Tre Tucker and DJ Turner cannot be realistic options to start alongside Meyers. The Raiders need to add a big wideout with size who can play outside and stretch defenses vertically.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers added three young pass catchers last offseason who figure to be a part of their future in Round 1 wide receiver Xavier Legette, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and UDFA revelation Jalen Coker. They also brought back Adam Thielen. Still, the pass-catcher group could use one more guy with real gravitational force.

The Panthers originally had Legette in a comfortable role as an off-the-line-of-scrimmage receiver who was moved around the formation and ran in-breakers at multiple depths. Once they traded Diontae Johnson, they kicked Legette out to the X-receiver position. He didn’t take to it well and that makes sense when you consider the strengths and weaknesses he has as a separator. Adding an X-receiver with some speed would help complete the receiver room, as Legette profiles more as a flanker, while Thielen and Coker have big slot skill sets. If the Panthers can’t find that guy, a true mismatch tight end could be on the table if they love either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland enough to take the plunge in Round 1.

Overall, both positions are acceptable for Carolina, which will surely be occupied with its defense during the draft. However, I think they should be looking for specific needle-movers as they continue to build around Bryce Young.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has made it clear that it's hunting playmakers this offseason. Both Jerry and Stephen Jones have alluded to needs at running back and No. 2 receiver in media availability. One quick look at the depth chart and at their offseason moves, or lack thereof, is all you need to confirm.

I wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if Dallas takes a running back and a wideout with their first two picks in the draft. At 12, they could be in line to take the first true, non-Travis Hunter wide receiver off the board. If they’re looking for an X-receiver with size to fill the role vacated by Michael Gallup years ago, Tetairoa McMillan is a natural fit. Should speed and vertical separation be the object of their desire, Matthew Golden would make sense both for what he brings to the table and how he’d complement CeeDee Lamb.

Breaking down Matthew Golden as a possible pick for the Dallas Cowboys to be their WR2 and how he stacks up as a route runner with @MoveTheSticks: pic.twitter.com/eP5sN8tb9g — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 8, 2025

The running back position will have some starting-caliber players available on Day 2. You can find all kinds of flavors at that position, as well. Regardless of who the back ends up being, if the Cowboys take an RB in Round 2, that player is going to rocket up fantasy draft boards.

Denver Broncos

I’m not sure any other team has me more excited to see who they add in the NFL Draft from a playmaker standpoint than the Denver Broncos. This looks like an ascending quality ecosystem with a great offensive line, a top play-caller, and a quarterback who can hang.

Denver has a blank slate at the running back position and might be the best landing spot for a rookie. The Broncos were 11th in yards before contact per carry among running back rushes last season and bottom-10 in yards after contact per carry. The system is set up to go and be maximized by a quality rusher. Selfishly, I’d love to see they make an aggressive trade-up for Ashton Jeanty but even adding Omarion Hampton at 20th overall would be fun. If they kick the can to Day 2, they’ll still find quality options. I’m ready to target their eventual answer in all my rookie drafts.

I expect the Broncos to make a pass-catching addition as well. Adding Evan Engram at “tight end” is a short-term solution and he has a nebulous role. They could still take a true in-line tight end at some point in the draft. In the wide receiver room, Sean Payton has preferred hyper-specific role players to orbit his every-down X-receiver. Someone to compete with Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele could be in the cards.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans will take Cam Ward as the first overall pick; the reality that’s been set in stone for well over a month now is accepted across the league. The Titans have done a great job solidifying the offensive line with solid starters in the offseason but now must turn their attention to wide receiver in the draft.

Calvin Ridley might be better as a WR2 than a WR1 at this stage of his career, but you can get away with him as the top guy on a depth chart. What you can't have is the barren depth chart that currently exists behind him. Brian Callahan comes from the Bengals, who took Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020 and made Tee Higgins their pick at the top of the second round. I won't be shocked if the Titans take that approach, perhaps even looking at one of Ward's 2023 teammates:

Let's get Kyle Williams and future Titans QB Cam Ward back together and see what happens pic.twitter.com/pPriko68Ls — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 8, 2025

In fact, several of Ward’s former pass-catchers are in the draft this year. He has a history with Kyle Williams from Washington State, as does current offensive coordinator Nick Holtz from their days at UNLV. Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo could be an option if they are slot hunting on Day 3, while tight end Elijah Arroyo could be the mix to compete with Chig Okonkwo.

Obviously, Tennessee isn’t limited to just guys who have caught passes from Ward; we’re just connecting the dots. This draft boasts a healthy amount of quality Day 2 wide receiver prospects of all styles. The Titans don’t need to cross off any positional archetype, given their lack of depth behind Ridley.

Cleveland Browns

The tides have begun to turn and, as of now, Travis Hunter is the favorite to go second overall. Good. Given his unique ability to play both ways on a full-time basis and put up truly elite tape and production at both cornerback and wide receiver, he’s a once-in-a-lifetime college prospect. He should be the unanimous No. 1 overall prospect on every draft board.

Andrew Berry said at the NFL scouting combine he sees Hunter as a receiver first and he doesn’t hold back in singing his praises as a wideout when given the chance. So, fantasy managers may want to root for this dream to become a reality. Beyond that, Jerry Jeudy is better as a No. 2 than a lead dog and while Cedric Tillman had a nice stretch last season, he’s not a proven high-end starter. The Browns have zero depth beyond those two.

Wide receiver isn’t the only major concern. The running back position needs a starter. Jerome Ford is a nice change-of-pace option but has never held up to a full-time RB1 workload. As of now, Nick Chubb is unsigned and didn’t return to form after a devastating 2023 knee injury. The Browns are a great landing spot for a Day 2 back.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints are one of the most confusing teams in the league. Based on their offseason, I’m not sure what their future plans are as an organization. Outside of adding Kellen Moore as head coach, they’re essentially just running back a painfully mediocre 2024 Saints operation.

That’s … one way to do it.

One thing we learned about last year’s Saints is that they do not have enough pass-catching depth. Chris Olave is a No. 1 receiver and Rashid Shaheed is a legitimate No. 2 who stretches the field but the former has real concussion concerns and the latter is coming off a knee injury. When those guys missed time last year, no one stepped up besides Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who followed Gary Kubiak to Seattle.

If you could count on Olave for 17 games, maybe this is a different story. As it stands, all options should be on the table at receiver. I’ve heard this organization loves Tetairoa McMillan and I won’t be shocked if he’s their pick at ninth overall at the end of the month.