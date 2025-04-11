2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Schedule, teams, scenarios and how it works

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks plays against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament begins Tuesday, but there is still much to be decided with two days of games remaining in the NBA's regular season. The play-in tournament will feature the teams that finish 7 through 10 in the East and West standings, and will give them a chance to earn the final two playoff spots in each conference.

While the East play-in field is set, three teams — the Hawks, Bulls and Heat — are still battling for position (the Magic have secured the No. 7 seed). The West, meanwhile, is still very much up in the air. Let's break it down:

Play-In Tournament schedule

Tuesday

• East 7 vs. East 8 (Time TBD)• West 7 vs. West 8 (Time TBD)

The winners advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seeds; the losers will play again on Friday.

Wednesday

• East 9 vs. East 10 (Time TBD)• West 9 vs. West 10 (Time TBD)

The winners will play again Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seeds; the losers will be eliminated.

Friday, April 18• East 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner (Time TBD)• West 7/8 loser vs. West 9/10 winner (Time TBD)

The winners advance to the playoffs as the No. 8 seeds; the losers will be eliminated.

Current East play-in matchups

7. Orlando Magic vs. 8. Atlanta Hawks9. Chicago Bulls vs. 10. Miami Heat

• The Magic are locked into the No. 7 seed and will host the 7/8 matchup.

• The Hawks, Bulls and Heat are still fighting for the 8/9/10 seeds.

Current West play-in matchups

7. Memphis Grizzlies vs. 8. Minnesota Timberwolves9. Sacramento Kings vs. 10. Dallas Mavericks

• The Grizzlies and Timberwolves are still fighting for guaranteed playoff spots with the Nuggets, Clippers and Warriors. Those three teams currently occupy top-six spots but could fall into the play-in tournament in the final days of the season.

• The Kings and Mavericks are locked into the 9/10 game, but are still fighting for home-court advantage in their matchup.

How the play-in tournament works

The current format of the play-in tournament was introduced during the 2020-21 season. Teams that finish 7 through 10 in the standings will participate in a two-round tournament for a shot at the playoffs as the seventh and eighth seeds.

From the NBA:

Each conference's No. 7 team in the standings will host the No. 8 team. The winners secure the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. The losers will get another chance to earn a playoff spot.

Each conference's No. 9 team in the standings will host the No. 10 team. The winners will advance to the final stage of the Play-In Tournament. The losers are eliminated.

The losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchups will host the winners of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchups. The winners secure the No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs for its conference. The losing teams are eliminated.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs begin April 19.