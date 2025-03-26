2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 22: Ian Jackson #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during the second half of the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Dean E. Smith Center on February 22, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Summary: Jackson is a dynamic scorer with a blazing first step who thrives creating shots off the dribble and scoring from any spot on the floor. However, his streaky shooting, playmaking feel, and shaky defense raise concerns about his ability to impact winning beyond scoring.

Comparisons: Monta Ellis, JR Smith

Strengths

Downhill attacking: Jackson has a lightning-quick first step and can hit a second gear when he drives before exploding at the rim. He isn't a 99th percentile athlete who finishes above the rim, but he instead soars through the air, seemingly endlessly, on his way to the cup. He moves like a star, and certainly finishes like one with acrobatic layups in the paint.

Go-to scoring: Jackson is a pure bucket with a blacktop style to his iso-heavy game. There's a shiftiness to him as he keeps the ball on the string as a ball-handler, unleashing advanced moves to generate open looks for himself. He shot 55% out of isolations and 46.2% in pick-and-rolls, per Synergy. He can score from every spot on the floor. He can rise and fire from 3, or side-step into a jumper, hit turnarounds from midrange. And he has deep NBA range too, so if he's given any space by a defender he'll launch from anywhere.

Playmaking flashes: With Overtime Elite last year, Jackson was given more freedom to run pick-and-roll and displayed an aptitude for spraying passes around the floor. While still a score-first player, he was limited in his chances to operate in ball screens at North Carolina this season due to the Tar Heels' glut of guards. Considering his skill operating in the open floor, NBA spacing could benefit him if he taps into his playmaking.

Concerns

Tunnel vision: Jackson needs to look to pass the ball more often, because at this stage he too often drives with the blinders on, leading to sloppy, avoidable turnovers. This is vital for him since while he's a microwave scorer, he doesn't look like an elite scorer. So he needs to bring more to round out his offense.

Streaky scoring: At every level he's played at, whether it's high school or Overtime Elite, he's gone through prolonged stretches of his efficiency dipping.

Defense: North Carolina's defensive rating was 14.7 points better with Jackson off the floor, per CBB Analytics. This was one of the most significant differentials in college basketball. It'd be unfair to place that blame solely on Jackson. But the number does reflect the way he'd fail to make rotations, die on screens like a fly does to a lamp, offer any resistance man-to-man, and too often perform like someone who was checked out. Which is why his minutes dwindled over the course of the season despite his scoring.