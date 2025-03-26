2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Sion James, G, Duke

Duke guard Sion James brings the ball down court against Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Summary: James is a versatile defender who sets a tone with his hustle, and after years of laying bricks he's worked hard to become a dead-eye, spot-up shooter. And he brings much more than shooting as a crafty playmaker who keeps the ball moving. But without the handle of a primary creator, it's critical he sustains his newfound success as a shooter.

Comparisons: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, De'Anthony Melton

Strengths

Improved shooter: James made only 29.1% of his 148 catch-and-shoot 3s over his first three college seasons before making 39.5% as a senior with Tulane and 49.1% as a super senior with Duke (on 134 attempts combined). If his numbers are indeed closer to the latter, he'll have a place in the NBA.

Playmaking: Talented ball-handler who keeps his dribble alive even under pressure. He lacks the handle to be a primary creator but he excels within the flow of the offense. He shows both reliability and creativity for finding open teammates.

Defense: James was one of the ACC's best defenders as a super senior. He has the strength, length, agility, and heart to defend multiple positions.

Concerns

Shooting off the dribble: In five collegiate seasons, he's never looked all that comfortable shooting jumpers off the dribble from any range. He doesn't take many midrange pull-ups and doesn't really utilize a floater either.

Primary creation: If his spot-up jumper ends up being more like his first three years at Tulane, it'll then matter that he's a limited offensive creator. He lacks burst with his first step and doesn't have the advanced handle to generate shots for himself.