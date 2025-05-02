2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs down field against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

For a time, the tight end position was one you had to wait to mature in fantasy football. Basically, no matter how exciting or electrifying a rookie tight end seemed in the lead-up to fantasy draft season, you had to temper expectations as the player maneuvered through the learning curve of the NFL.

Sam LaPorta changed all that. Then, last season, Brock Bowers took things to an entirely new level.

Bowers, even with subpar quarterback play and turmoil along the Raiders' coaching staff, was an absolute revelation at a position in desperate need of yearly consistency.

There are some exciting rookie tight ends who are entering the NFL this year. Some are in good situations, others not so much. All we can do is hope that what we've seen lately — rookie tight ends making a big impact in Year 1 — continues.

