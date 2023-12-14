2024 SEC schedule: Oklahoma and Texas begin life in the SEC at home

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: A view of the SEC logo at midfield before the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Texas and Oklahoma both open their inaugural SEC seasons at home.

The SEC released the 2024 schedules for each of its 16 teams Wednesday night. The Sooners will play Tennessee in Norman in Week 4 (Sept. 21) to begin their conference schedule, while Texas will host Mississippi State the following week after opening the season with four non-conference games.

Georgia heads to Austin in Week 8 (Oct. 19), the week after Texas and Oklahoma meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma hosts Alabama in the penultimate week of the season (Nov. 23) before ending the regular season in Baton Rouge against LSU.

Georgia and Alabama meet in 2024 on Sept. 28. That Week 5 game comes after both teams have their first off weeks of the season. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. ESPN's networks have the rights to every SEC game starting in 2024 after the expiration of the conference's TV contract with CBS.

2024 SEC football schedules released pic.twitter.com/1X28KTPmQK — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 14, 2023

The SEC is ditching its division format for 2024 with the addition of the two Big 12 powerhouses. Each existing SEC team plays one of Oklahoma or Texas but not the other. The top two teams in the conference at the end of the season will play for the conference title Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

The conference previously announced the 2024 opponents for every team earlier in the year. Tennessee draws Oklahoma and Georgia on the road next season and hosts Florida and Alabama.

LSU plays both USC (Week 1) and UCLA (Week 4) in non-conference play before an SEC schedule that includes Ole Miss on Oct. 12, Alabama on the second Saturday of November, Florida on Nov. 16 and the season-ending game vs. Oklahoma.