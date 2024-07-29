2024 Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff moves on to Round 3 after defeating Maria Lourdes Carle

TENNIS-OLY-PARIS-2024 US' Coco Gauff returns to Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle during their women's singles second round tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images) (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Coco Gauff's Olympic dream continues. The No. 2 women's tennis player in the world is moving on to Round 3 after defeating Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle 6-1, 6-1.

The score makes it look like it was easy for Gauff to defeat Carle, ranked No. 85 in the world, but it was a battle. To nail down the win, Gauff had to work harder than she did on Sunday against Ajla Tomljanovic. It took Gauff just 57 minutes to defeat Tomljanovic in straight sets. Against Carle, the first set alone took 46 minutes — even though Carle only won one game. But Carle had the power to seriously challenge Gauff. The rallies were longer, stretching out the games.

Carle gave Gauff a legitimate fight, even if the score doesn't show it. But Gauff's backhand was working well for her, and she was fearless at the net. Even when Carle kept pushing back, Gauff never lost her head, staying smooth and confident the entire time. And at just 20 years old.

It was a little odd, however, that NBC didn't think it was necessary to assign any commentators to this broadcast. Gauff isn't just the No. 2 player in the world, she's also the highest-ranked American tennis player of any gender at the Olympics. While there are others Americans in the top ten for both women and men, Gauff represents the best chance Team USA has to win any kind of medal in tennis. (Gauff and her doubles partner, 6th-ranked Jessica Pegula, won the 2024 French Open last month and are poised to dominate the women's doubles competition.)