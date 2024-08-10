2024 Paris Olympics: What's next for Katie Ledecky after her historic finish in France?

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: United States swimmer Katie Ledecky looks on before a Women's basketball quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Nigeria on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Though it wasn’t really in doubt beforehand, Katie Ledecky more than solidified her place among the best Olympians of all time with her performance in Paris this summer.

Ledecky, now the most decorated female swimmer in the history of the Games, won four medals in France in what was yet another dominant outing for the swimming star in her fourth Olympics.

So, what’s next for Ledecky as she leaves Paris?

How did Katie Ledecky do in Paris?

Katie Ledecky shined once again at the 2024 Paris Olympics while picking up two more gold medals. She won the 800 meter freestyle for a fourth straight time, which brought her into an exclusive Olympic club with Michael Pelps and Carl Lewis .

"[This] is the one that means the most to me," Ledecky said after her win in the 800 meter freestyle . "Given that Michael is the only [swimmer] that has ever done that, I think that just shows how difficult it is."

She also won the 1,500 meter freestyle while setting an Olympic record and finishing ridiculously far ahead of the rest of the field.

Ledecky won a silver medal, in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay, and a bronze medal, in the 400-meter freestyle. That brought her up to 14 medals in her career.

Ledecky is now the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time, and she has more Olympic gold medals, nine, than any other female swimmer in history. Her nine gold medals are tied with former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most won by a female Olympian in history, too.

Naturally, Ledecky was chosen as a flag bearer for the United States at the closing ceremony.

Will Katie Ledecky return for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles?

Like gymnastics star Simone Biles , Ledecky certainly doesn't need to shoot for what would be a fifth Olympics in four years. She's already a 14-time Olympic medalist, nine of which are gold, and she's the most decorated female swimmer of all time.

And after what she pulled off in Paris , Ledecky is planning to take "a big, big break."

"I have no idea how long it's gonna be," she said. "I'm sure I'll find my way back to the pool pretty soon."

When she does, she’ll start training for the 2028 Olympics, which will be the first held in her home country in her lifetime. Ledecky will be 31 when the Olympics return to Los Angeles, which is the same age that Michael Phelps retired.

Plenty can change over the next four years, and Ledecky knows it’s going to be increasingly difficult to keep up with her dominant pace as she enters her 30s.

But as long as she’s capable, Ledecky would “love to” go for a fifth Games and a fifth consecutive win in her signature event.