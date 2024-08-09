2024 Paris Olympics gold medal watch: Will the United States or China come out on top?

As the final weekend of the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches, the race for the most gold medals by country is down to two: the United States and China.
The two countries are currently tied with 33 gold medals apiece. But there are plenty of opportunities in the final two days of competition for either country to take the lead.
Below is a list of all the remaining opportunities, going into Saturday, for both countries to win more gold medals and come out of the Olympics with the most golds this year.
United States' remaining gold medal opportunities:
Men’s Basketball 5x5
Women’s Basketball 5x5
Women’s Volleyball
Weightlifting (Women’s 81+ kg)
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay
Women’s 1500m Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Artistic Swimming - Duet Freestyle
Men’s 800m
Men’s High Jump
Women’s Football
Breaking
Women’s Boulder & Lead
Wrestling
Women’s Canoe Single 200m
Weightlifting (Men’s 102+ KG)
Taekwondo Men's +80kg
Women’s Individual Modern Pentathlon
Diving Men’s 10M Platform
Men’s Marathon
Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play
Taekwando Women’s -67kg
Cycling Track (Women’s Madison)
Women’s Shot Put
Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Men’s Boulder and Lead
Men’s Triple Jump
Women’s Heptathlon 800m
Men’s Kayak Double 500m
China's remaining gold medal opportunities:
Women's Golf
Diving: Men’s 10M Platform
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Women’s Canoe Double 500m
Women’s Kayak Double 500m
Wrestling
Women’s Taekwondo
Men’s Taekwondo
Men’s Canoe Sprint 1000m
Women’s Kayak Double 500m
Men’s Modern Pentathlon
Men’s Marathon
Men’s Canoe
Men’s Cycling
Women’s Cycling
Artistic Swimming Duet Technical Routine
Men’s 4x100m Relay
Men’s Triple Jump
Women’s Boxing 66kg
Women’s Boxing 75kg
Women’s Weightlifting 81+kg
Men’s Boxing
Table Tennis
Men’s Weightlifting 102kg