2024 NFL Draft grades: Pittsburgh Steelers flex out offensive line as part of strong class

Overall Pittsburgh Steelers grade: A

The Steelers looked at their offensive line from last year and emphatically said "never again!" Their two first draft picks were on the o-line and then they came back for a third time to kick off the fourth round. Payton Wilson has his concerns in terms of injury, but he was a great playmaker for NC State. Getting him with the 98th overall pick is a great spot for Pittsburgh. Quarterback will be the ultimate decider in how the Steelers' season turns out, but they may have found two impact starters on the offensive line in Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier.

Favorite pick: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington (20th overall)

Fautanu played a massive role in Washington’s high-flying offense last season. He was a shutdown pass protector as left tackle while also moving people with ease in the run game. He projects as a guard for the Steelers, but he is skilled enough to be an NFL tackle. He’ll slide in next to Broderick Jones, last year’s first-round pick at tackle, and help the Steelers rediscover their offensive identity.

Least favorite pick: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (84th overall)

Pittsburgh certainly needed a wide receiver in this draft and they got one in Wilson. He is solid but profiles more as a third WR option than a bona fide No. 2 across from George Pickens (who is probably a No. 2 wideout himself). Beggars can't be choosers, which is certainly the position the Steelers were in. The immediate target vacuum Wilson is stepping into might be too much for where he is as a player. Even then, the Steelers had no choice but to spend a top-100 pick on a wide receiver given the state of their room.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 20: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington Round 2, Pick 51: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia Round 3, Pick 84: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan Round 3, Pick 98: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State Round 4, Pick 119: Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State Round 6, Pick 178: Logan Lee, DL, Iowa Round 6, Pick 195: Ryan Watts, CB, Texas