2024 NFL Draft: Top 5 tight ends

With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, let's take a look at each individual position's rankings. Here are the top five tight ends.

1. Brock Bowers, Georgia

I recently wrote about how Bowers is an "offensive weapon." That term is usually reserved for small players coaches endlessly waste touches and time on in the hopes of adding some pop to their attacks. But Bowers' versatility and explosiveness, and his tangible impact on the game from all parts of the field, can open up an entire offense.

Bowers can beat defensive backs one-on-one, and has yards-after-the-catch ability to take any play the distance. Certain fits will be better than others for him, and I prefer some landing spots because of that. But he can put an offense over the top and his potential synergy with other pass catchers could become weekly highlight material for football nerds.

2. Theo Johnson, Penn State

This is a big projection, but evaluating nearly every tight end prospect ever requires a huge heaping of projection. Johnson always showed more to his game than the box score numbers would indicate. He has outstanding size and was one of the best testers at the combine a few weeks ago.

Johnson has legitimate upside as an in-line tight end, but he can actually stretch the field as a pass catcher with how smooth of an athlete he is in such a large frame, a player profile seldom seen outside of the 2023 draft class.

3. Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Sanders is a receiving tight end who will have to be moved around the formation to maximize him. He is a good athlete with very good ball skills despite lacking overly long arms. He will have to be split out or in an off-ball position, with no upside as an in-line TE because of his lack of size. But Sanders is a good receiver and enough of an athlete to create consistent yards after the catch and will create some matchup issues because of his speed and strong hands.

4. AJ Barner, Michigan

I am a fan of Barner’s game and potential as a three-down, in-line tight end at the next level. He is a good blocker with good technique, strength and ability to bend and stay on his blocks through the whistle, while also being a solid athlete with good hands. He can contribute as an underneath and intermediate passing game option.

5. Jared Wiley, TCU

Wiley plays like an oversized wide receiver but is a capable blocker who can scrap in the run game. He has great size and is a fluid athlete with good hands. Wiley has a chance to keep ascending as a pass catcher in the NFL.