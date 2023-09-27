2023 Ryder Cup: How to watch the golf tournament, full TV schedule, team info and more

BMW International Open - Previews MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 21: Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald of England plays a shot in the pro-am prior to the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on June 21, 2023 in Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Golf fans, get ready, because it’s almost time for the 44th biennial Ryder Cup to tee off. Consisting of 28 matches across three competition days between Team USA and Team Europe, the Ryder Cup will see some of golf’s biggest stars face off on the green next week, including Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. The US heads into this year’s international tournament as the defending champion, but hasn’t managed to win on European soil in 30 years. Team Europe, having won seven of the last 10 Ryder Cups, will be a worthy opponent.

Ready to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup? Here’s everything you need to know before tee time, including the full TV schedule, team USA and Team Europe info and more.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Dates: September 29-October 1, 2023

Location: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy.

TV channel: NBC, USA Network

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Ryder Cup on 2023?

Ryder Cup coverage will air across NBC and USA Network. All three days of coverage for the 2023 Ryder Cup will also be available to stream on Peacock.

How to watch the Ryder Cup without cable:

2023 Ryder Cup Schedule:

All times Eastern. This year’s Ryder Cup golf tournament takes place from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Friday, Sept. 29

1:35 a.m.: Foursomes matches begin (four total) - USA Network

Saturday, Sept. 30

1:35 a.m.: Foursomes matches begin (four total) - USA Network

6:25 a.m.: Fourball matches begin (four total) - NBC

Sunday, Oct. 1

5:35 a.m.: Singles matches begin (12 total) - NBC

Ryder Cup US team:

Here’s who is playing on Captain Zach Johnson’s Team USA in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler (automatic qualifier)

Wyndham Clark (automatic qualifier)

Brian Harman (automatic qualifier)

Patrick Cantlay (automatic qualifier)

Max Homa (automatic qualifier)

Xander Schauffele (automatic qualifier)

Justin Thomas (captain's pick)

Rickie Fowler (captain's pick)

Brooks Koepka (captain's pick)

Jordan Spieth (captain's pick)

Collin Morikawa (captain's pick)

Sam Burns (captain's pick)

Ryder Cup European team:

Here’s who is playing on captain Luke Donald’s Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup

Matt Fitzpatrick, England (automatic qualifier)

Tyrrell Hatton, England (automatic qualifier)

Viktor Hovland, Norway (automatic qualifier)

Robert MacIntyre, Scotland (automatic qualifier)

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (automatic qualifier)

Jon Rahm, Spain (automatic qualifier)

Justin Rose, England (captain's pick)

Sepp Straka, Austria (captain's pick)

Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (captain's pick)

Tommy Fleetwood, England (captain's pick)

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (captain's pick)

Shane Lowry, Ireland (captain's pick)

Where is this year's Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Every Ryder Cup, the location rotates between Europe and the US. The 2021 Ryder Cup was at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The next Ryder Cup will be at Bethpage Black in New York.

When is the 2023 Ryder Cup opening ceremony?

The Ryder Cup opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.