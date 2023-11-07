2023 election results live updates: Key races across the country

A voter stands in a partitioned booth and fills out a ballot during early in-person voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Voters across the country have cast their ballots in a number of important races, ranging from governorships and state legislatures to an abortion rights ballot initiative — along with heated contests for school boards, city councils and numerous other local positions.

The states being watched closest tonight are Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania, with reports of long lines at some polling precincts and higher-than-normal turnout for an off-year election. While 2024 polls have made headlines in recent days, Tuesday night will bring actual election results.

Follow along below for the latest updates from the Yahoo News team.

