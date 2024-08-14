10 teams poised to bounce back or disappoint in the 2024 college football season

Colorado Spring Football Game BOULDER, COLORADO - APRIL 27: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws during their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Transfers, coaching changes and conference realignment have created many questions for the 2024 college football season. Two of last season's College Football Playoff teams could have tough seasons as a result. A couple of coaches on the hot seat need to show improvement to turn down the heat. And a handful of teams figure to benefit from a change in scenery.

Here are five teams that should bounce back from tough seasons with five more likely to be disappointments:

Miami: Bounce back

Coach Mario Cristobal is under pressure after a 12–13 record for his first two seasons in Coral Gables. But the Hurricanes should improve on last year's 7–6 mark with significant upgrades through the transfer portal, including quarterback Cam Ward, running back Damien Martinez, and defensive ends Elijah Alston and Tyler Baron.

Is new Miami QB Cam Ward the most likely QB to make a Jayden Daniels-like run to the Heisman and the top of the draft?



pic.twitter.com/Epcxm0xyot — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) July 5, 2024

Miami has a tough opener against Florida, but could take a 5–1 or 6–0 record into a two-game stretch versus Louisville and Florida State. A win in one or both of those games should mean a smooth final four games on the regular season schedule and the kind of record expected from Cristobal when he was hired.

Michigan: Disappoint

There's nowhere to go but down following a 15–0 record and national championship. And it sure looks like the Wolverines will spiral downward with coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers, taking defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and strength coach Ben Herbert with him.

On the field, the loss of leaders like J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Junior Colson and Mike Sainristil — along with a revamped offensive line and uncertainty at quarterback — could make it difficult for new coach Sherrone Moore to repeat last season's success. Michigan also has a brutal schedule that features national title contenders Texas, Oregon and rival Ohio State, who wants to avenge three consecutive losses.

Utah: Bounce back

Utah should find its move to the Big 12 very welcoming with a schedule that offers little difficulty. (Oklahoma State might have something to say about that in Week 4.) The Utes could cruise to the conference championship game and a Big 12 title.

One more year pic.twitter.com/LnFU1t5JCd — Cameron Rising (@crising7) November 19, 2023

The offense should be productive with quarterback Cameron Rising returning for a seventh season of eligibility, along with tight end Brant Kuithe and running back Micah Bernard. Utah's defense — led by coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley — was 12th in the nation in yards allowed and 13th in points allowed, That's better than any team in the Big 12.

Washington: Disappoint

Much like Michigan, last year's national title runner-up endured heavy losses on the field and with the coaching staff. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Rome Odunze moved on to the NFL and head coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama.

New coach Jedd Fisch won't have to lead a reconstruction project like he did at Arizona. But he'll also be breaking in a first-time defensive coordinator in Stephen Belichick. Moving to the Big Ten won't make his first season any easier — especially with games at Iowa, Penn State and Oregon. Michigan, USC and Indiana also loom as tough opponents.

Nebraska: Bounce back

In his first season, Matt Rhule coached the Cornhuskers to a 5–7 record – their best mark in four years. With five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, Nebraska could surpass last season's win total in its first six games. While Raiola learns on the job, a defense that finished 11th in the nation in yards allowed per game should keep the Huskers competitive.

Road games at Indiana and Ohio State could derail any momentum and should show whether Rhule's team has taken a step forward. Nebraska could endure a tough final three games versus USC, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Oklahoma: Disappoint

Welcome to the SEC, Oklahoma. This season's schedule likely won't be nearly as accommodating as the slate which the Sooners got through with a 10–3 record last year. The SEC should provide a test right away with games versus Tennessee and Auburn before facing rival Texas in the Red River Rivalry game.

The schedule doesn't get much easier from there, especially with Missouri, Alabama and LSU as their final three regular-season opponents. That's a tough way to break in sophomore QB Jackson Arnold, taking over for the departed Dillon Gabriel. Yet Brent Venables has a strong defense led by linebackers Danny Stutsman and Kip Lewis to power the Sooners toward success.

Texas A&M: Bounce back

Jimbo Fisher and his failure to fulfill the expectations of his massive contract are gone. Texas A&M can now reset with new coach Mike Elko and Conner Weigman established as the starting quarterback.

Texas A&M's Sophomore QB Connor Weigman I thought played a very impressive game on Saturday. His ball location and timing had me quite a few times when I watched it live. pic.twitter.com/Ef0cK1XEz3 — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) September 14, 2023

Weigman was limited to four games by a foot injury, but completed 69% of his passes for 979 yards and eight touchdowns. A promising trio of receivers in Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad III should help Weigman easily top that production, provided he stays healthy. The offense shouldn't have to carry the burden with a defense led by edge rusher Nic Scourton and a defensive-minded coach in Elko.

Arizona: Disappoint

Perhaps it's fair to label Arizona as a disappointment with diminished expectations in light of Jedd Fisch leaving for Washington. However, matching last season's 10–3 record appears to be a tough task with the Wildcats moving to the Big 12. Beginning the conference schedule with road games at Kansas State and Utah won't be easy.

Quarterback Noah Fifita is coming off a promising season in which he completed 72% of his passes for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns. He could build on that under new head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Dino Babers. And watch out for receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who had 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. But a defense reconstructed by transfers could take time to mesh.

Baylor: Bounce back

Going into his fifth season, Dave Aranda is under pressure to turn the Bears around after a 3–9 campaign. The easy take is that Baylor couldn't be much worse. Yet QB Dequan Finn should provide stability for the offense. The transfer from Toledo completed 63% of his passes for 2,657 yards and 22 touchdowns and has good receivers in Monaray Baldwin, Ketron Jackson Jr. and transfer Ashtyn Hawkins.

However, a terrible defense — No. 110 in the nation in yards allowed — will have to rebound for Baylor to bounce back. Defensive coordinator Matt Powledge will have to figure out how to rush the passer to help a secondary featuring Caden Jenkins (three interceptions), Chateau Reed and Tevin Williams III.

Colorado: Disappoint

Coach Deion Sanders keeps receipts for those who doubt or criticize the Buffaloes and his coaching performance. Plenty are already wondering if Coach Prime is overhyped after Colorado went 4–8 in his first season. Going to the Big 12 might not improve those chances.

Colorado's offense should be potent with Heisman contender Shedeur Sanders at quarterback throwing to transfer Will Sheppard and two-way sensation Travis Hunter. But with five-star recruit Jordan Seaton, can the offensive line protect Sanders better?

The Buffaloes' defense was also the fourth-worst in the nation last season and doesn't appear to have improved its pass rush. That won't help what should be a talented secondary, led by Hunter, Shilo Sanders and transfer Preston Hodge.