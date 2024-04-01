Nate Smith teases new track from upcoming EP

Nate Smith's Through The Smoke EP isn't out until Friday, but you won't have to wait for a preview of an unreleased track.



Nate recently took to TikTok to share snippets of a forthcoming breakup song titled "Wish I Never Felt."



"Damn, rock bottom hits different this time/ I've never felt it fallin' from cloud nine/ They say the crash is always worth the high/ But I'm losing my mind/ I'm closing my eyes at night but I ain't sleeping/ The forever I saw, I can't unsee it," Nate sings in the opening verse.



"I wish I never went down to that bar/ I wish I never walked you back to your car/ Yeah, I should've kept my heart to myself/ 'Cause girl, I spent too many days feeling things I wish I never felt/ Girl, you were something else/ I didn't know an angel knew how to drag you through Hell/ I drank you from the bottle, shoulda lеft it on the shelf/ It turns out whiskey ain't novocainе/ I'm feeling things I wish I never felt," he continues in the midtempo chorus.



Nate's Through The Smoke EP is the follow-up project to his 2023 self-titled debut album. His latest single, "Bulletproof," is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

To catch Nate on his ongoing World On Fire Tour, head to natesmithofficial.com.

Nate's Through The Smoke EP is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.