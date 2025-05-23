Nate Smith releases long-awaited new single, 'Dads Don't Die'

The song Nate Smith described as "very, very important to me" is finally out.

The ballad, "Dads Don't Die," comes with a performance video, as well as a bonus version featuring vocals by one of the song's co-writers, Emily Weisband.

The song is about the continuing impact of fathers on our lives, even if they're no longer with us. "Dads don’t die/ They still make you laugh/ Still make you cry/ Still make you mad the day it dawns/ That you were wrong and he was right," Nate sings.

Later in the song, Nate sings, "Even if they let you down sometimes/ There’s gonna come a day you understand/ That he was just a man and you turned out alright."

Nate says in a statement, "I’ll never forget the day Emily sent me this song. I broke down in tears the very first listen. It hit me straight in the heart.” He adds, "My heart goes out to everyone who has lost their father. I hope this song brings comfort, healing, and a little light to anyone walking through that pain ... I truly believe this is the most meaningful song I’ve ever been a part of.”

Nate will kick off his gig as the opening act for Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour on Friday night in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

