Nate Smith goes for 'California Gold' with new album

Nate Smith is digging up California Gold for his sophomore album.



The "Whiskey on You" singer announced Friday the Oct. 4 release of his new record, alongside the reveal of its track list.



California Gold will feature 16 songs, including chart-topping lead single "Bulletproof"; a second collab with Avril Lavigne, "Can You Die From a Broken Heart"; and "Fix What You Didn't Break," which arrived with Nate's announcement.



Of "Fix What You Didn't Break," Nate shares, "I've always been a huge fan of big epic pop rock songs of the 2000's. Bands like Lifehouse, Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down were all influences in my early teens. 'Fix What You Didn't Break', to me, feels like the perfect blend of 2000's rock and heartfelt country."



"I want to make love songs that cut deep but are still tough," he adds in his press statement. "I teamed up with the same crew that wrote 'World On Fire' with me: Ashley Gorley, Lindsay Rimes, Taylor Philips, and myself!! This is easily one of my favorites I've released."



California Gold is available for presave now.



Nate will kick off his Through The Smoke Tour Sept. 19 in Portland, Oregon. For tickets, visit natesmithofficial.com.



Here's the full track list for California Gold:

"Fix What You Didn't Break"

"Want Me Back​"

"What Alone Looks Like​"

"Can You Die From A Broken Heart" (with Avril Lavigne)

"Perfect​"

"Carry You Home​"

"Goodbye Again​"

"Not of This Earth​"

"Wish I Never Felt"

"Faith​"

"Bittersweet​"

"Gave It All​"

"Hurtless​"

"Bulletproof"

"California Gold​"

"I Like It"

