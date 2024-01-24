Nate Smith to drop new song, "Bulletproof"

Nate Smith is kicking off his next chapter of music with a new song, "Bulletproof."



Dropping February 9, the uptempo track will preview Nate's forthcoming as-yet-untitled sophomore album, the follow-up to 2023's self-titled debut record.



The announcement arrived via an Instagram Reel where Nate and a burrito-eating Bailey Zimmerman revealed the release date of "Bulletproof." A snippet of the heartbreak tune can also be found on a video Nate shared earlier.



Nate recently spent six consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with his latest hit, "World on Fire," the follow-up to "Whiskey on You."



For tickets to Nate's ongoing World On Fire Tour, head to natesmithofficial.com.

"Bulletproof" is available for presave now.

