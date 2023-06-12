Nashville notes: Kameron Marlowe's rootsy song + Restless Road's "Last Rodeo"

By Jeremy Chua

Kameron Marlowe's revisiting his country roots in the neotraditional-leaning "I Can Lie (The Truth Is)." Of his new rootsy track, Kameron says, "When people hear it, I want them to be taken back in time to the 1970s when western outlaw country was taking over."

Country group Restless Road has dropped a new song, "Last Rodeo." The anthemic breakup number was penned by the trio's Colton PackGarrett Nichols and Zach Beeken alongside Lindsay Rimes and Trannie Anderson.

Former Runaway June lead vocalist Naomi Cooke Johnson has inked a record deal with BMG/BBR Music Group. Her debut song as a solo artist, "Girls of Summer," arrives June 23 and can be presaved now.

