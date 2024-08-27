Nashville notes: Trace Adkins' new collab + Carlton Anderson's about to be "Raised"

Lainey Wilson's special digital album, Whirlwind: Worktapes (Limited Edition), which features four bonus tracks, will now be available on her merch store until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET. "Y'all have blown me away with how much you're loving the Whirlwind worktapes [raising hands emoji] So I decided why not make them available a lil longer?! They're now available through Thursday, 8/29 @ 11:59pm ET so tell your family, ya friends, your neighbor and grab yours!" Lainey announced on social platform X.



Carlton Anderson, who launched onto the country scene in 2018 with his debut single, "Drop Everything," will return with new music on Friday. He's dropping the fan-favorite "Raised" and it's available for presave now. While you wait, check out an acoustic performance clip by Carlton on Instagram.



Trace Adkins will join Christian music artists Jason Crabb and Zach Williams on a collab version of Jason's song "God Can Use a Broken Man." The song arrives Friday and is available for presave now.

Rising artist William Beckman has joined Warner Music Nashville's artist roster. "I am beyond proud to have signed a record deal with @warnermusicnashville. They believe in what I do and make me feel right at home and that is all an artist can truly ask for. Here's to my new home and new music to come!!" William shares on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.