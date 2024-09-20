Nashville notes: Mason 'Dreams' up debut album + Kip's "Here to Work"

Kip Moore has dropped a new song, "Live Here to Work," as he readies to kick off his Nomad World Tour. It's Kip's first independent release since parting ways with his longtime label home, MCA Nashville, in March. Tickets and a full list of dates for Kip's headlining trek are available now at kipmoore.net. (Video includes uncensored profanity.)



Mason Ramsey's debut album, I'll See You In My Dreams, is out. The 14-song project arrives via Atlantic Records and features the viral track "Blue Over You." You can catch Mason performing the new tunes on his recently kicked-off headlining Fall Into Place Tour.

2024 CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominee The War And Treaty will perform "Can I Get an Amen" at the People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 26. They're also up for Group/Duo of the Year and Collaboration Song of 2024 for "Hey Driver" with Zach Bryan. In the meantime, while you wait for the live television performance, check out the studio version of "Can I Get an Amen" on digital platforms.



The Cadillac Three announced on socials that lead singer Jaren Johnston "has entered treatment for his mental health & well-being" and that all remaining shows for 2024 will be canceled. They've asked fans for "respect and support" for Jaren and his family during this time. You can read the full post on Instagram.

