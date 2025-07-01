Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves' Latin American tour + Ashley Monroe's 'Magnolia'

By Stephen Hubbard

Dollywood's Blazing Fury roller coaster will reopen Friday during a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. ET. Members of the Pigeon Forge Fire Department will be the first on board the firefighting-themed coaster, built in 1978.

Kacey Musgraves will play three shows this fall in Latin America, starting Sept. 24 in Mexico City, and continuing on to Jaguariúna, Brazil, on Sept. 27 and São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 28.

You can check out Ashley Monroe's music video for "Magnolia" now, ahead of the release of her Tennessee Lightning album on Aug. 8.

