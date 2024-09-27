Nashville notes: Fresh releases from Mickey, Brad + Kashus Culpepper

Mickey Guyton's setting the House On Fire with her sophomore album, which arrived Friday with a powerful music video for its title track. "House On Fire is an album of songs that I wrote to my husband about our relationship," Mickey shares. "The good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between. This album is completely, wholeheartedly me, and I'm so excited for you all to hear it."



Up-and-comer and Big Loud Records artist Kashus Culpepper has rolled out a breezy and soulful new tune, "Out of My Mind." "'Out of My Mind' is one of the first songs I ever wrote - it's evolved over the past year and I'm so excited for people to hear it," the Alabama native shares.



The "Truck Still Works" for Brad Paisley, and he sings about that in his newly released single. "'Truck Still Works' is a track where everything old is new again. We debated on how much to really allude to the original ('Mud On The Tires') and there were questions like 'Do you moonlight in a duck blind, catfish on a trot line?'" Brad recounts. "It was really fun to go through the process of what makes this song both new and old. What I love about it is that the groove, the feel, is all very modern and very country. We hope it's a blast for anyone who's a current fan or for someone to become a new fan."

