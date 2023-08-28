Nashville notes: Reba's acoustic "Till You Love Me" + Kassi Ashton's Opry debut

By Jeremy Chua

Reba McEntire has released an acoustic version of her 1994 hit "Till You Love Me." The track previews her forthcoming new album, Not That Fancy, due out October 6.

Breland has dropped a feel-good new song, "Cowboy Don't," which he co-wrote with Zachary Manno and Haley Mae Campbell. Of the track, Breland says, "I've been playing this at my live shows for the past six months or so and watching the crowd go absolutely wild just pumps me up! I love the energy in the room I get from this song, and I'm stoked to have it officially out now."

Kassi Ashton's My Opry Debut video is out now on YouTube. The clip features interviews with Kassi, as well as backstage and onstage footage from her special night.

